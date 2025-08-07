Damian Lillard Reportedly ‘Never Wanted To Leave’ Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in September of 2023, despite the veteran guard never wanting to leave Rose City.

The nine-time All-Star came back to Portland this summer on a three-year, $42 million deal after Milwaukee waived Lillard and stretched the remaining $103 million left on his previous contract.

Damian Lillard Requested A Trade From Trail Blazers In 2023

During his Blazers reintroduction ceremony, Lillard sat with general manager Joe Cronin and coach Chauncey Billups, answering questions about the Achilles injury he sustained during Game 4 in the first round of the playoffs, his exit from Portland, and about his old team, ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported Tuesday.

“It never felt right, not being home,” Lillard said. “I never wanted to not be playing for this organization. To be back in this community, it all just feels right.”

Shortly after NBA free agency commenced during the 2023 offseason, Lillard requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him sixth overall in 2012. The Weber State product specifically wanted to join the then-Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat to team up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

However, Collier noted that Lillard “never wanted to leave” and “always saw himself back in Portland.” The 13-year veteran “planned to end his career with the Blazers even before he was traded to Milwaukee.”

The trade was reportedly mismanaged, according to the seven-time All-NBA member himself.

“More than anything, it was miscommunications and misunderstandings,” Lillard said. “Joe and I never talked about [a potential return]. It just sat out there and we let it be what it was, I think that was the mistake.”

The biggest factor in Lillard’s decision to sign with the Trail Blazers was wanting to be closer to his kids, per Julie Evensen of The Oregonian. He can now spend more time with Dame Jr., 7, and 4-year-old twins, Kali and Kalii.

It Was Business As Usual When Lillard Played For Bucks

Damian Lillard experienced some individual success with the Bucks, earning All-Star selections in each of his two seasons with the team while averaging 24.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

The former first-rounder recorded a season-high 43 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 9 before being sidelined for Milwaukee’s final 14 games of the regular season.

The Bucks went 10-4 in those contests and ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.

Milwaukee, however, suffered first-round playoff exits against the Indiana Pacers in each of the past two seasons. Lillard also missed time in both series due to injuries.

Dame was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf on March 25, and the torn Achilles he sustained in Game 4 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series is a major setback.

Lillard will be 36 years old when he can return to the court with the Blazers in 2026.

“It’s obviously a tough injury, but I know how I’m going to approach the whole rehab process, taking my time,” Lillard said. “I think I’m going to return to form.”

Per Collier, Lillard said he has consulted other NBA players who have torn their Achilles, including Kevin Durant and Rudy Gay, but also NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.