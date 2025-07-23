Damian Lillard Returned ‘Back Home’ To Portland Faster Than He Expected

In a sudden turn of events, Damian Lillard left his life in Milwaukee to return back to the place he earned legendary status as a basketball player in Portland, where he decided to sign a three-year, $42 million contract this past weekend. Now, he can’t believe his homecoming happened so fast.

The veteran’s deal has a no-trade clause, meaning he can opt out after two campaigns. “All of those things count. I wasn’t expecting it to happen so soon,” he said, after signing the paperwork alongside his wife and three kids, as if it was some sort of family trip.

“Just knowing that I’m going to be back home for all parts of my life, with my kids, playing for the Trail Blazers, driving on the same streets that I’ve driven on pretty much my entire adulthood, my whole family being here, my mom, my brother, my sisters, all my friends around the city of Portland,” Dame shared.

The point guard finally made his first public comments on his return deal at a news conference on Monday evening, alongside Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and general manager Joe Cronin. Lillard played his first eleven years as a professional basketball player in Oregon, and only spent two years abroad.

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old tore his left Achilles tendon three months ago during a first-round series against the Pacers, and needed a surgery that will prevent him from starting the 2025-26 season.

“I told him that this year he’s going to be the highest-paid assistant coach in league history because I’ll be putting him to work every day,” the Portland coach said of his injury. Even though Dame said he hopes to play next year, their general manager said the organisation will wait “as long as it takes.”

“My prideful self would be thinking differently, but I think with age, you get wiser,” said Lillard, who was limited to 58 games last season. “Like Joe said, it’s going to be ultimately what’s best, I think, to take as much time as possible to make sure that I’m right, that’s what I’ll do.”