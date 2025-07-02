Damian Lillard Rumors: Heat Expected To Pursue All-Star Guard

The Miami Heat were linked to Damian Lillard many times in the past, and now they could potentially sign him this summer after the Milwaukee Bucks stunningly waived-and-stretched Lillard on Tuesday in an effort to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.

Heat Are Pursuing Damian Lillard In Free Agency

Lillard, who turns 35 on July 16, is now set to become a free agent this offseason. The Heat are reportedly interested in signing him, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

The former first-rounder is expected to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season after tearing his left Achilles against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of Milwaukee’s 2025 first-round playoff series.

Despite the injury, Lillard should still be one of the most sought-after free agents.

The nine-time All-Star will also be affordable, as team executives across the league will likely question if he’ll ever be able to play at a superstar level again, given his age and latest Achilles tear.

Not to mention, Lillard was sidelined indefinitely last season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. He was prescribed blood-thinning medication, which helped stabilize the blood clot.

Miami Engaged In Trade Talks For Lillard In 2023

Miami was in heavy trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers after their 2023 NBA Finals berth. However, Lillard was eventually dealt to Milwaukee, where he’s been for the past two seasons.

But the Heat are not the only team that’s interested in the seven-time All-NBA member. The Trail Blazers are reportedly open to reuniting with Lillard, per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Then there’s the possibility of Lillard sitting out the entire 2025-26 season and hitting the market next summer.

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported Tuesday that Lillard will spend some time deciding whether he wants to sign a multi-year deal with a team and rehab a year or just sit out a year without being on a team.

Heat Could Add Damian Lillard To Replace Duncan Robinson

Since the Heat lost dynamic sharpshooter Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons, they could use a veteran 3-point threat like Lillard on their roster. Miami, however, was able to re-sign Davion Mitchell.

In 58 games (all starts) of the 2024-25 season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36.1 minutes per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field, 37.6% from 3-point range, and 92.1% at the foul line.

Lillard recorded a season-high 43 points against Philadelphia on Feb. 9 before being sidelined for Milwaukee’s final 14 games of the regular season.

The Bucks went 10-4 in those contests and ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.