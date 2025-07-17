Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard is set to make a return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million contract. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Lillard is expected to have a player option in 2027-28 as well as a no-trade clause. He was stretched and waived by the Milwaukee Bucks a couple of weeks ago, opening the door to sign with any team as a free agent.

There was plenty of speculation Lillard would look for a contender. He reportedly had multiple mid-level exception and minimum contract offers from teams of that caliber. Instead, Lillard has opted to return to the team that drafted him and where he experienced his best years as a pro.

Between the Bucks and Blazers, Lillard is set to earn $70 million in 2025-26 and $71 million in 2026-27. He is not expected to play next season and focus solely on rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon.

After 11 special years in Portland, Lillard was traded by the Blazers, along with Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, in a three-team deal involving the Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 were sent to the Blazers.

Now, Holiday and Lillard are on the same team while Ayton has moved on to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard Putting Championship Aspirations Aside?

When Lillard initially left Portland, it was in order to pursue a better shot at a championship. His Bucks tenure did not pan out as he imagined. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard both suffered injuries that derailed playoff hopes each of the last two seasons.

Antetokounmpo missed the playoffs in 2024 while Lillard missed virtually all of the first round in 2025.

At the heart of this return is a desire to be close to his family.

Portland has built a solid core of young players including Camara, Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan and the recently drafted Yang Hansen. Shaedon Sharpe has also shown impressive scoring potential and Scoot Henderson took a notable step forward last season.

Lillard and Holiday will be great for the roster from a leadership perspective. Lillard is one of the greatest players in franchise history and will undoubtedly have the ear of the young players.

Considering the short-term nature of the contract, there’s little risk involved on the Blazers’ side for an iconic player.

Lillard is the franchise leader in total points, 3-pointers and assists.