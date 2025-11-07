Ex-NBA Player Faces Federal Charges



Former NBA player Damon Jones pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of gambling fraud and leaking private injury information about LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Jones appeared in Brooklyn federal court with his lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, who entered the plea for him. The court allowed Jones to stay free on a $200,000 bond. His family used their Texas home as collateral. Montgomery said they might start plea talks soon.

Jones, now 49 years old, was one of more than 30 people arrested in a large federal gambling case. Others included Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

Selling Secrets to Bettors



Prosecutors say Jones sold private information about player injuries to gamblers. In one message before a Lakers vs. Bucks game on February 9, 2023, he wrote: “Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out.”

At that time, LeBron James wasn’t listed as injured, but he later missed the game with a leg issue. The Lakers lost 115–106.

In another case, gambler Marves Fairley paid Jones $2,500 for a tip that Anthony Davis would play fewer minutes on January 15, 2024, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fairley bet $100,000 on the Thunder, but the tip was wrong. Davis played normally, scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds as the Lakers won 112–105.

Rigged Poker Games and Mob Links



Prosecutors also accuse Jones of joining fixed poker games that used hidden cameras, marked cards, and X-ray tables. He allegedly earned $2,500 for one game in the Hamptons.

Authorities say the poker games sent profits to New York crime families, including the Gambino, Genovese, and Bonanno groups. These families reportedly used violence and threats to collect debts.

Career and Background

Jones, a Texas native, played 11 NBA seasons and earned more than $20 million. He was teammates with LeBron James in Cleveland and later worked as an assistant coach when the Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA title.