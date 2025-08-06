D’Angelo Russell criticized his time with the Lakers for lacking ‘structure’

Following the 2024-25 season, D’Angelo Russell signed a two-year, $11.7 million deal with the Mavericks. With Kyrie Irving injured to begin the year, Russell will have the opportunity to start at PG.

Recently, the 29-year-old was on the Wy Network Podcast hosted by three-time NBA champion Dwynae Wade. Russell spoke about the difference between his time in LA and Brooklyn. Two organizations with extremely different goals. In Los Angeles, Russell said the Lakes lacked “structure.” On the flip side, he said the Nets are all “structure,” and they taught him how to be a professional.

D’Angelo Russell did not hold back on his time with the Lakers

D’Angelo Russell opens up about the difference of structure being on the Lakers versus the Nets: “I came from the Lakers where the structure is not the same, and then I go to Brooklyn where it’s all structure and it taught me how to be a professional.” 💯 pic.twitter.com/tkElY9gh2M — Wy Network by Dwyane Wade (@wynetwork) August 6, 2025



With the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, the Lakers selected PG D’Angelo Russell out of Ohio State. Just two years later, the Lakers traded Russell in the 2017 offseason to the Nets. Russell spent two seasons with Brooklyn before he continued to bounce around. However, Russell’s only career all-star selection came in 2018-19 as a member of the Nets.

On the Wy Network Podcast with Dwyane Wade, D’Angelo Russell described the difference in his time with Los Angeles and Brooklyn. Russell said the Lakers lacked “structure” as an organization. Upon arriving in Brooklyn, D’Angelo Russell noted how the Nets’ organization is “unlike any other.” High praise from the veteran PG who’s played for four different teams.

D’Angelo Russell is not relying on experience from early in his career. During the 2022-23 season, Russell was traded from the Timberwolves back to the Lakers. He spent two more seasons with Los Angeles before they traded him in 2024-25 to the Nets. This was another opportunity for Russell to observe the structural differences between the Nets and Lakers.

Additionally, Russell said the Nets taught him “how to be a professional.” He credits the Brooklyn coaching staff for teaching him to eat, sleep, and recover correctly. That’s allowed Russell to have a lengthy NBA career. The 2025-26 season will be his 11th professional season. How effective can D’Angelo Russell be in his first season with Dallas?