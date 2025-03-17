Brooklyn Nets guard D’Angelo Russell recently raised eyebrows with his remarks about his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, during a discussion on the Backyard Podcast with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Russell, who the Los Angeles Lakers traded to Brooklyn in December, expressed his belief that both he and Towns are still needed in Minnesota and also questioned the Wolves’ starting lineup.

“No offense, because I’m in it right now… but when I look at their team, I think, ‘You know who they need?’ KAT! Then I’d say, ‘Yo, they need me!’ Honestly, they need to get rid of what they have.”

He continued, adding his perspective on the Timberwolves’ current roster.

“GM ain’t my job but I feel like we could make their team better right now. We’d make their job easier.”

The former Timberwolves duo reflected on their time in Minnesota and suggested that the franchise still needs the players it traded away.

Russell believes that his return, alongside Towns, could potentially improve the team’s performance.

“We’d make any team better,” Towns added, suggesting their combined abilities would benefit the Wolves.

Minnesota Traded Russell During The 2022-23 Season

The Timberwolves traded D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Utah Jazz. In return, Minnesota acquired Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and draft picks.

Now in the final year of his contract, Russell has an $18.6 million player option for next season. In 22 games with Brooklyn, he is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.

As for Karl-Anthony Towns, the 7-footer was traded by Minnesota during the offseason after the team made a run to the Western Conference Finals. The Timberwolves sent him to the New York Knicks, acquiring Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in return.

While Minnesota has taken a step back this season, Towns has dominated in New York. The five-time All-Star is averaging 24.2 points, a career-high 13.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and one block per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and a career-high 42.2% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are currently 40-29 and sit seventh in the Western Conference standings.