D’Angelo Russell has come to an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on a deal worth two years and $13 million, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

He averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 29 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season. He spent the second half of the season there after playing 29 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and putting up similar numbers.

The Mavs entered free agency with the primary purpose of acquiring a point guard. Not just any point guard, one who would be comfortable in a starting role through the first half of the season and then settle into a bench role when Kyrie Irving is healthy to return.

Russell has been a starter for the majority of his career and will provide a welcomed level of scoring and some playmaking. There will also be some familiarity with Anthony Davis, as the two were teammates on the Lakers.

Most of Russell’s concerns reisde on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Mavs will hope he returns to form beyond the arc. He shot just 31.4 pecent from three last season. He shot 41.5 percent and 39.1 percent each of the previous two seasons.

With this signing, it is likely Spencer Dinwiddie’s time as a member of the Mavericks is over.

Mavericks Ready For Fresh Start

After the turmoil and tension that followed the team following the Luka Doncic trade last season, it appears the Mavericks are ready to turn a new page.

Davis will look ahead to his first full season as a member of the Mavs. No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg comes in with sky-high expectations.

Daniel Gafford has been re-signed and will continue his timeshare with Dereck Lively II at the center position. P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall and Max Christie are very solid depth options.

Don’t forget about Klay Thompson. As he settles into the role-playing version of himself, Dallas will hope the surrounding talent can help him embrace a true 3-and-D role.