Daniel Gafford Widely Regarded As ‘The Most Tradeable Maverick’

Veteran big man Daniel Gafford may soon be playing for a new team, as the Dallas Mavericks could make the 27-year-old available for a potential trade amid a 4-10 start to the season.

Mavericks Not Listening To Trade Offers For Daniel Gafford

Despite a turbulent start to the season, the Mavericks are reportedly not listening to trade offers for Gafford, who signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension in the offseason.

However, Gafford has also dealt with a right ankle sprain this fall, limiting him to nine appearances thus far in his seventh campaign after he missed the first five games.

Daniel Gafford reaggravated his right ankle in OT of tonight’s game. Asked him about it after the game. “(It’s) not the best, but I’m an Arkansas boy. We just gonna put this in mud & get back to it the next day.” Asked if he plans to travel for Monday’s quick B2B in Minnesota:… — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) November 17, 2025



In 57 games (31 starts) with the Mavericks last season, Gafford averaged a career-high 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 70.2% from the field and 68.9% from the foul line.

Per Basketball Reference, Gafford also averaged a career-high usage rate of 19.5%. He finished 10th in blocks (102) and third in offensive rating (137.4) as well.

Entering the season, Gafford’s 71% career field goal percentage was the best in the NBA since he was drafted in 2019 (based on a minimum of 1,000 field goal attempts), per Second Spectrum.

Mavs Reluctant To Trade Gafford Amid Frontcourt Injuries

One NBA insider believes a Gafford trade may not happen due to the Mavs’ injury-riddled roster.

“Daniel Gafford is widely regarded as the most tradeable Maverick between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline in Year 1 of a three-year deal worth $54.4 million, but the injuries that have frequently derailed Davis and Dereck Lively II add a layer of complication even to Gafford’s status,” wrote Marc Stein.

This report comes nearly a week after Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont fired president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison.

Dallas had a 182-157 (.536) record during Harrison’s four-year tenure, which was highlighted by runs to the 2022 Western Conference finals and 2024 NBA Finals.

Last month, the Mavs exercised their fourth-year option on Lively’s rookie-scale contract, locking in his $7.23 million salary for the 2026-27 season.

The move makes Lively eligible for a rookie-scale extension next summer.

Stein noted last week that Dallas only controls one of its own first-rounders through 2030, and that selection will come in 2026 in what’s viewed as a strong draft class.