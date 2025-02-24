NBA

Cavaliers expect Darius Garland to return this week after missing win over Memphis

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Updated59 mins ago on February 24, 2025

Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland cleared to participate in on-court activities

Darius Garland was rested on Monday night for the Cavaliers win against the Grizzlies, but Kenny Atkinson believes his All-Star guard could return as soon as Wednesday.

Darius Garland injury update

For just the third time this season, Darius Garland was forced to sit out of a Cleveland game with the 25-year-old resting a left hip contusion.

Garland picked up his injury in a convincing win over the Knicks on Saturday afternoon and although he smacked his face on the floor during the contest, it was his hip that has been causing Garland distress.

Jarrett Allen also picked up a knock against New York, but he was able to play against the Grizzlies with no damage found on his hand after undergoing an MRI scan postgame.

Despite the absence of Garland on Monday night, Cleveland continued its win streak for a seventh consecutive game in a narrow victory against a resilient Memphis team.

Garland earned an All-Star selection this season for the first time in his career and he has continued to fly for the Cavaliers in his best NBA campaign to date.

Averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game from 54 appearances this season, Garland is on track to play more minutes than ever before in his sixth season in the league.

Cavaliers not concerned by Garland injury

Speaking after Monday’s win, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson provided a positive injury update on Garland who is expected to return soon:

“My amateur opinion is this is probably one [game without Garland],” Atkinson said. “It’s not going to be long term. I think I’d anticipate him being ready very, very soon. I’m not going to guarantee next game, but I’d say trending that way.”

The Cavaliers next game comes as soon as Wednesday night, with a trip to Orlando to face the Magic. There would be no sense in rushing Garland back to action against the Magic, with top seed in the East all but wrapped up barring a major collapse at the end of the regular season.