Data says Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg could earn over $900 million in NBA contracts by the time he’s 31

Heading into the 2025 NBA draft, there was no doubt who the Dallas Mavericks were taking with the first pick. It was a foregone conclusion that they would select Duke Cooper Flagg.

When the time came, that’s exactly what the Mavericks did. Dallas had a 1.8% chance to win the NBA draft lottery and stumbled their way into drafting Cooper Flagg. The 18-year-old was a highly-touted prospect and is seen as a generational talent. Projections from Spotrac say that Flagg has the chance to earn over $900 million in NBA contracts by the time he’s 31. That would be a North American sports record.

Just how much money will Cooper Flagg earn in his NBA career?

Cooper Flagg could make close to $1 billion in the NBA by the time he reaches 32-years-old, per @spotrac Rookie deal: $62M,

then 30% Supermax: $359M,

then 35% Supermax: $509M 🤯🤯🤯



Data from Spotrac says that Dallas’ Cooper Flagg has the chance to earn $930 million in NBA contracts by the time he’s 31. That doesn’t account for his off-court deals. Flagg’s rookie extension with the Mavericks is four years, $62.7 million. It’s a standard NBA rookie contract. For Flagg to earn the 30% supermax extension on his second deal, he must meet certain criteria.

He must make either the All-NBA teams, win MVP, or DPOY. That would give Flagg a $359 million deal on his second NBA contract. His deal would run from 2029-2033. By 2034, Flagg would be ready for his third contract in the league. To get a 35% supermax extension, he must meet the same criteria. If he does, Cooper Flagg would receive a whopping $509 million deal. This hypothetical deal would have Flagg signed through the 2038 season.

Adding up his rookie extension, along with his second and third contracts, Flagg could earn up to $930 million. No player in North American sports history that much on-field earnings by their early 30s. This includes the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL. During his legendary basketball career, Lakers’ LeBron James has earned roughly $528.6 million. That’s still $300 million less than what Cooper Flagg is projected to be.

The former Duke star has already earned millions in his career through NIL money. Cooper Flagg is the most-hyped American basketball player since LeBron James in 2003. The path to stardom is clear for Cooper Flagg. He’s been the center of attention since he played in college, and the fame will carry over into the NBA. If he can put together a solid start to his career, Flagg has the potential to earn the most money through NBA contracts in league history.