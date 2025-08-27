Dawn Staley Opens Up on Knicks Coaching Interview

Knicks Cast a Wide Net

The New York Knicks conducted an extensive coaching search after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau earlier this summer. They approached multiple teams for permission to interview coaches, but many requests were denied. After a patient process, the Knicks ultimately hired Mike Brown. Among the notable candidates who received interviews was South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.

Staley’s Perspective

Staley, one of the most decorated coaches in women’s basketball, shared her experience during an appearance on the Post Moves with Candace Parker and Aliyah Boston podcast. She revealed that she would have accepted the Knicks job if it had been offered.

“I interviewed for the Knicks, it was the same interview that everyone else that was in their candidate pool — same thing,” Staley said. “I thought I did pretty well, I was well prepared. If the Knicks would’ve offered me the job, I would’ve had to do it. Not just for me, it’s for women, just to break open that. It’s the New York Knicks, and I’m from Philly, but it’s the freakin’ New York Knicks.”

A Historic Possibility

Staley’s hiring would have marked a groundbreaking moment. No woman has ever served as head coach of a men’s professional team in the United States. Her resume includes three NCAA championships with South Carolina and a Hall of Fame playing career. She has coached elite talents such as two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, further cementing her status in the game.

If she left South Carolina, the program would face a significant void. Staley has been the central figure of the Gamecocks’ rise, shaping recruiting and development at the highest level.

Questions for the NBA

Staley said she raised tough questions during her interview, which may have influenced the Knicks’ decision.

“The NBA has to be ready for a female head coach,” she said. “You can’t just interview somebody and say we’re gonna hire her. … If you don’t hire anyone different, then how are you going to get that?”

She also noted that hiring a woman would create added scrutiny for an organization. “You’re gonna be asked questions that you don’t have to be asked if you hire a male coach,” Staley explained.

Looking Ahead

While committed to South Carolina through a contract that runs until 2030, Staley remains open to the right NBA opportunity. Her impact on the sport makes her a name to watch should another franchise seek a transformative leader.