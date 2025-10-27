Dayton To Hold Out Adam Njie Jr. Over Eligibility Concerns

Sophomore guard Adam Njie Jr. has been withheld from competition because of “eligiblity concerns,” the Dayton men’s basketball team announced Sunday.

Sources told Sports Illustrated that Njie is being withheld from competition due to his potential connection to the ongoing investigation of gambling-related activity in college basketball.

“The University of Dayton has been notified by the NCAA of potential eligibility concerns related to Adam Njie, connected to matters that occurred prior to his enrollment at the University,” Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan said in a statement. “In light of these concerns and the ongoing review process, Adam will not be participating in athletic competition at this time.”



In September, the NCAA announced that it was investigating gambling-related infractions cases involving 13 players at six different schools.

The players were not named, but their former schools were listed: Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley State.

Three Ex-Eastern Michigan Players Refused To Cooperate

On Friday, the NCAA announced that three former Eastern Michigan men’s basketball student-athletes did not cooperate with the investigation into potential sports betting violations, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

Jalin Billingsley, Da’Sean Nelson, and Jalen Terry, who are no longer with the program, had their phones imaged Jan. 29 by an enforcement vendor, as part of an NCAA investigation triggered by suspicious betting on Eastern Michigan’s Jan. 14 game against Central Michigan.

The enforcement staff made numerous requests to interview the student-athletes through their legal counsel after their phones were imaged, per the findings released Friday.

In January 2025, the NCAA enforcement staff received notifications from multiple integrity monitoring services about suspicious first-half betting activity on Eastern Michigan’s Jan. 14 matchup with Central Michigan.

Per ESPN’s David Purdum, sportsbooks detected suspicious betting on the first halves of two other Eastern Michigan games last season: vs. Wright State (Dec. 21) and at Toledo (Jan. 7).

On March 17, the student-athletes’ counsel notified NCAA enforcement staff that the student-athletes would not participate in the process and instructed the vendor to destroy the images.

As a result of the student-athletes’ conduct, the enforcement staff was unable to determine whether sports betting violations occurred. The student-athletes’ failure-to-cooperate violations are Level I, according to the committee.

Njie Spent Freshman Year At Iona

Njie was one of the six transfers that head coach Anthony Grant brought in this offseason. He played his freshman year at Iona, where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor.

In 33 games (28 starts) with the Gaels last season, Njie also logged 2.8 rebounds and 29.3 minutes per contest while shooting 29.2% from 3-point range and 77.4% from the foul line.

Per College Basketball Reference, Njie finished 16th in points (408) in the MAAC, sixth in assists (140), eighth in steals (56), 12th in field goals (156), fourth in turnovers (95), and seventh in usage percentage (25.6%).

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Njie was named to the 2024-25 MAAC All-Freshman Team after posting a career-high 26 points in Iona’s 82-52 road win over Canisius on March 2.

He scored four points in 24 minutes of the Flyers’ exhibition matchup with Penn State on Oct. 19.

It’s unclear when Njie will return to the court.

The Flyers are scheduled to play their second exhibition game on Monday against Bowling Green, and their 2025-26 season opener is Nov. 3 against Canisius.

Dayton and Bowling Green will tip off at 7 p.m. from UD Arena on Monday.