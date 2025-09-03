Houston Rockets star center Alperen Sengun criticized the Golden State Warriors a few days ago, accusing Dubs players of exaggerating fouls and stirring up drama. The situation escalated when Warriors star Draymond Green fired back at Sengun and even cracked a couple of remarks toward Tari Eason’s mother.

De’Aaron Fox Takes Swipe At Draymond Green

Now, San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox has entered the spat, siding with Sengun.

Appearing on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Fox made a joke directed at Green when the topic of discussion shifted to the NBA’s biggest complainers. Without a second’s hesitation, Fox singled out Green as his top pick.

“Draymond [Green] will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?’” Fox said.

De’Aaron Fox on the biggest complainers in the NBA 🍿 “Draymond (Green) will clothesline you and then look at the ref like, ‘What’d I do?’” (Via @RunItBackFDTV) pic.twitter.com/nrJ4UBSZrU — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 3, 2025

Fox, however, did add that complaining to the referees can be warranted at times depending on the call, saying that “reffing is godawful at times.”

Does Fox have a point? Well, Green finished third in the NBA in technical fouls last season with a total of 18, trailing Anthony Edwards (20) and Dillon Brooks (19).

However, unlike Edwards and Brooks, it was Green’s 11th consecutive season with double-figure technical fouls. Obviously, the NBA community should be used to the technical fouls by now, but not everyone has or ever will.

Before the 2024-25 season started, Green told Baron Davis during his podcast that he would have fewer than 10 technical fouls and maybe “even less than eight” in his 13th campaign.

That never happened.

Green Feels Singled Out By The NBA

Green was also issued a technical foul during the second quarter of Golden State’s 117-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the 2025 Western Conference semifinals.

He thought the technical foul was an attempt to portray him in a certain negative light, telling reporters after the game that there is an “agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man.”

Green was initially fouled by Timberwolves center Naz Reid. He then stood up and acted like he was making a basketball move in hopes of drawing a shooting foul. But in the process, he hit Reid in the head with his elbow, causing Reid to fall to the ground.

After a review confirmed the technical foul, Green got into a heated discussion with the official and was yelling at everyone nearby before being sent to the bench.

Green also had 13 technical fouls in a suspensions-shortened 2023-24 season.