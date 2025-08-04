De’Aaron Fox Max Contract Extension With Spurs Unlikely

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox is now eligible to sign an extension worth up to four years and $223 million, but some NBA insiders are speculating that he’ll be offered less this month.

De’Aaron Fox Could Be Offered An Extension Worth Less Than The Max

Stephon Castle’s Rookie of the Year win and Dylan Harper’s selection with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft reportedly has a few league insiders questioning which contract Fox will be offered by San Antonio.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, sources close to the team are wondering how “automatic” the Spurs’ decision to extend Fox will be with both Castle and Harper already signed for multiple years.

While the Spurs are still expected to extend Fox, the former first-rounder might not receive the deal he’s looking for.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported Sunday that “the talk around the NBA” is that Fox will likely sign “an extension worth slightly less than the max.”

Regardless of what Fox is offered, the All-Star guard seems committed to San Antonio.

“There was no f—king list,” Fox told ESPN earlier this year about trade talks with his former team, the Sacramento Kings, at the trade deadline. “There was one team. I wanted to go to San Antonio.”

Luka Doncic Signed A Three-Year, $165 Million Maximum Extension

The Spurs’ contract decision for De’Aaron Fox will come in the wake of superstar Luka Doncic inking a three-year, $165 million maximum extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic, who was similarly acquired via trade during the 2024-25 season, will be kept out of free agency next summer. The 26-year-old could also opt out of his new deal in 2028 and sign a five-year, $417 million contract.

In doing so, Doncic would recoup all the money lost when he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks, with whom he had been eligible to sign a five-year, $315 million supermax extension this summer.

He was also eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million max extension with Los Angeles. That deal would have featured the $51 million first-year salary for 2026-27, replacing the player option for that season, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Spurs will need to decide whether to give Fox a similar three-year deal.

Victor Wembanyama Will Become Eligible For An Extension In 2026

San Antonio has to be considering the future of teammate Victor Wembanyama, who will be eligible for an extension next summer.

In 2024-25, Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder after earning his first All-Star selection. As a result of his season ending prematurely, Wembanyama and Fox played only five games and 120 minutes together.

Before his season ended in mid-February, Wembanyama was on pace to hit the trifecta in only his second campaign: Defensive Player of the Year, All-Defense, and All-NBA.

The 7-foot-3 big man led all players in blocked shots, despite playing only 46 games.

In 62 games (all starts) split between the Kings and Spurs last season, Fox averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 36.1 minutes per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 31% from deep.

Fox had season-ending surgery in March to repair a tendon in his left hand.