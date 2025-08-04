San Antonio Spurs star guard De’Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

De’Aaron Fox Now Under Contract With Spurs Through 2029-30

The new deal has no player option in the final year and secures Fox’s future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season. He becomes the 53rd player under the current CBA to sign a veteran extension, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Fox, who turns 28 in December, was previously on a five-year, $163 million contract that he signed with the Sacramento Kings. That deal would have made him a free agent after the 2025-26 season.

While the Spurs already have two promising young players in their backcourt, they made it clear this offseason that they wanted to secure the future of the eight-year veteran.

“When we made that trade, we knew what the contract status was, of course,” a Spurs executive told Spotrac’s Keith Smith in July. “We see De’Aaron as someone who can grow with our young players and be a real leader for us. We’re hopeful we can make something happen to keep him in San Antonio for a long time.”

Fox Underwent Season-Ending Surgery In March

Since Stephon Castle won Rookie of the Year last season and Dylan Harper was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA draft, a couple of league insiders were questioning whether Fox would receive a max contract extension.

That report is no longer relevant, and the All-Star guard was already committed to San Antonio.

“There was no f—king list,” Fox told ESPN earlier this year about trade talks with his former team at the trade deadline. “There was one team. I wanted to go to San Antonio.”

Fox, who averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists in 17 games with the Spurs last season, had season-ending surgery on March 18 to repair tendon damage in his left pinkie.

Spurs Acquired Fox From Kings At Trade Deadline

He played through the ailment all season after suffering the tendon damage during training camp in October. In 62 games for the Spurs and Kings, Fox averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Fox also set the Kings’ single-game franchise record for most points scored on Nov. 15, when he recorded a career-high 60 points in Sacramento’s 130-126 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

San Antonio landed Fox in a three-team trade with the Kings and Chicago Bulls before the trade deadline.

Sacramento received Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, and multiple picks in the deal, while Chicago acquired Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and a 2025 first-round pick.