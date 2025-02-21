Defensive Player of the Year odds: Who is the favorite after Victor Wembanyama’s injury?

At the start of the 2023-24 season, the league implemented a new rule. Players must have appeared in at least 65 of their team’s 82 games to be eligible for end-of-season awards. That’s roughly 80% of the games in a season.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Spurs’ Victor Wembanayama is out for the rest of the year. He is dealing with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder. With only 46 games played, Wembanyama will not be able to win Defensive Player of the Year. Now that Wembanyama is ineligible, who is the favorite to win the award?

Who will win DPOY in 2024-25?

Jaren Jackson Jr. (-105)

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama was the runaway favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25. However, an injury has ended his season early and he will not be eligible for end-of-season awards. Now, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. is the favorite at (-105) according to odds via BetOnline. Two seasons ago, Jackson Jr. averaged a league-leading (3.0) blocks per game and won DPOY in 2022-23. In 2-24-25, he is averaging (1.6) blocks and (1.3) steals per game. His 87 total blocks this season are the 7th most of any player. Additionally, he is top 24 for steals at 68.

Evan Mobley (+120)

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley is in his fourth season with the Cavaliers. He was the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Mobley has started all 247 games he’s played in. The 204-25 season was his first time being selected as an all-star. This season, the Cavs own the best record in the East at 45-10. Mobley is having a solid all-around year. He is averaging (9.2) rebounds and (1.6) blocks per game. His 77 total blocks in 2024-25 are tied for the ninth most of any player. In 2022-23, Mobley finished third in DPOY voting. The former first-round pick is hoping to win the award this season.

Luguentz Dort (+1200)

Accrding to Oddsmakers, it’s a two-way race between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley, The next closest odds after Mobley at (+125) is OKC’s Luguentz Dort at (+1200). The 25-year-old is in his sixth season with the Thunder. Dort is one of the top on-ball perimeter defenders in the NBA. His defensive stats might not jump off the page but he is a problem for opposing offenses. Each night, Dort will take the toughest defensive assignment for OKC. He prides himself on being an excellent defender. That’s part of their team mentally and nobody displays that more than Dort. In 2024-25, he is averaging (10.0) points, (4.2) rebounds, and (1.1) steals per game.