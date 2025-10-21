DeMar DeRozan is ‘fueled’ by the media sleeping on the Kings in 2025-26

With a 40-42 record in 2024-25, the Kings finished 9th in the Western Conference. Additionally, Sacramento has missed the playoffs in 18 of its last 19 seasons.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Kings are projected to win 43.5 games. That would be three more games than the team won last year. On Monday, October 20, Kings’ SF DeMar DeRozan spoke with the media. He is tired of all the doubters who do not believe in Sacramento this season. DeRozan said that type of criticism is what keeps him “fueled.”

Can the Kings make another surprising run to the NBA playoffs?

DeMar DeRozan is set to enter his 17th professional season in 2025-26. It will be his second season with the Kings. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Kings were involved in a three-team deal to acquire DeRozan. Now, the veteran SF was paired up once again with his former Bulls teammate, Zach LaVine. They played three-and-a-half seasons together with Chicago. They’re back together as teammates, this time for Sacramento. In his first season with the Kings, DeMar DeRozan played and started in 77 of their 82 games.

On Monday, October 20, DeMar DeRozan spoke with the media. The veteran SF said he is “fueled” by everyone who is sleeping on the Kings. Sacramento didn’t make many significant changes to the roster for 2025-26. Last season, the team traded De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs. To replace him, the team traded for Dennis Schroder this offseason. The veteran guard will bring stability to the Kings’ offense.

While DeMar DeRozan is tired of he media doubting the Kings, it’s for a fair reason. Over the last two decades, Sacramento has consistently been at the bottom of the West. In their last 19 seasons, the Kings have made the playoffs just once. On top of that, the Kings play in a stacked Western Conference. It’s incredibly difficult for a smaller market team like the Kings to consistently be in the mix.

Speaking with reporters in late September, DeMar DeRozan called the Kings’ 2024-25 season a “shit show.” However, he said the team has put that year behind them and they are starting fresh in 2025-26. Despite the narratives in the past, the Kings are eager to have a successful season. DeMar DeRozan uses the outside hate as “fuel” to keep him motivated.