Deni Avdija has quietly been Portland’s top player to begin the 2025-26 season

On Wednesday, November 5, the Trail Blazers were at home to face the unbeaten Thunder. Despite being outscored 41-21 in the first quarter, Portland battled back in the next three.

The Trail Blazers outscored the Thunder 64-54 in the second half to win the game 121-119. Leading the team with a near triple-double on Wednesday was PF Deni Avdija. He is in his sixth professional season and second with Portland. Deni Avdija has quietly been the Trail Blazers’ top player to begin the 2025-26 season. If he continues this production, he could be voted a first-time all-star.

Deni Avdija is off to a hot start for the Trail Blazers in 2025-26

DENI AVDIJA TONIGHT: 26 PTS

10 REBS

9 AST

2 STLS

Blazers best win of the season 🔥



With the 9th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Wizards selected Deni Avdija. He was drafted directly out of high school and played professionally in Israel for Maccabi Tel Aviv. Deni Avdija spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with Washington. He appeared in 287 games and made 155 starts. In his best season with the Wizards, Avdija averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

During the 2024 offseason, the Wizards traded Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. In return, the Wizards received Malcolm Brodgon, the 14th pick in the 2024 NBA draft (Bub Carrington), a 2029 first-round pick, and two second-round picks. Brogdon has since retired from the NBA. However, Deni Avdija continues to expand his skill set.

“I love this team” – Deni Avdija on IG 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/qkvUa88Sye — ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@blazersforreal) November 6, 2025

Through eight games to begin the 2025-26 season, Deni Avdija is giving the Blazers solid production. His 24.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 33.4 minutes per game would be career-highs if the season ended today. Additionally, Avdija is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game for Portland. The 24-year-old is playing his largest role so far in the NBA and is making the most of it. On Tuesday evening, the Trail Blazers handed the Thunder their first loss of the season.

Deni Avdija led the team with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists. He also had two steals and one block in 37 minutes of action. Avdija was one assist away from his third career triple-double. Regardless, the Trail Blazers got a massive win vs. the reigning NBA champions. Portland has a 5-3 record through its first eight games and is on the road Saturday to face the Heat. Can Deni Avdija continue giving the Trail Blazers quality production to begin the season?