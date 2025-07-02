Dennis Schroder Becomes First International Star To Sign For A 10th NBA Team

As free agency began at the start of the week, there was one thing the Kings knew they wanted to achieve for sure. Ever since De’Aaron Fox was traded out during the second half of last season, they struggled at the point guard position, so now the club is searching for a new ball handler.

Not even a full day after the transfer window was open, they had already found their next target: Dennis Schroder. The Sacramento organization identified how well the German international could fit into their and were able to add him after negotiating a deal with the Pistons.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the California franchise signed the veteran to a three-year, $45 million contract on Tuesday. The same sources also mentioned how the Kings were also considering Russell Westbrook for the job, but ended up chosing the player from Detroit.

Dennis Schroder live on Twitch talks about joining the Kings:https://t.co/WSVFdF01OU pic.twitter.com/G4zBPx4S8n — Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) July 1, 2025

This is being hailed by Sacramento as a massive signing, especially as they were also able to hold on to Malik Monk, even though rumors suggested he was going to be used as bait during the negotiations.

With this transfer, Dennis has officially made history, as this will now become the 10th different NBA team he has played for in only 12 years in the league. The German guard is now the international star without most teams in NBA history, breaking a tie with Marco Belinelli.

Despite him being moved from Michigan to California, Schroder told the press before free agency that he wished to stay put with the Pistons. “I want to stay in Detroit for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me, I can tell you that much,” the 31-year-old had expressed on Saturday.

Dennis competed in 28 of the last 30 regular-season matches for Detroit, with averages of 0.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 25.2 minutes per contest. During the playoffs, where his team fell to the Knicks in six games, he averaged 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals over 27.3 minutes.