Dennis Schroder is expected to sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Sacramento Kings

Since the 2021-22 season, it’s been a series of never-ending trades for veteran PG Dennis Schroder. In just 2024-25 alone, he was traded three times.

Despite bouncing around the league, Schroder has still found success. To end the 2024-25 season, Shroder was a member of the Detroit Pistons. Recently, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that the Kings are expected to sign Dennis Schroder. It’s supposed to be a two-year, $30 million deal.

Dennis Schroder fills a glaring hole on the Kings’ roster

To begin the 2024-25 season, Dennis Schroder was a member of the Nets. Schroder started 23 games for Brooklyn before they traded him to the Warriors. Golden State sent De’Anthony Melton, Reece Beekman, and three second-round draft picks to the Nets. Dennis Schroder played in 24 games for the Warriors and made 18 starts before they traded him to the Jazz. However, Utah had no intention of keeping Schroder, and he hit waivers.

The Pistons picked him up, and the veteran PG played in 28 regular-season games and made eight starts. Schroder was a valuable piece off the bench for the Pistons. He averaged 25.2 minutes per game despite joining the team in early February. Additionally, Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Despite his production with the Pistons as a role player, the team is expected to pursue other players this offseason.

With that, Dennis Schroder is expected to sign a two-year, $30 million deal with the Kings. Marc Stein and Jake Fischer were the first to report. The 31-year-old PG fills a glaring hole on Sacramento’s roster. Before signing Schroder, Malik Monk was listed as the starting PG on their depth chart. Dennis Schroder could take that spot from Monk and be the starting PG in 2025-26. Even being on three rosters last season, Schroder made 49 starts and played in 75 games.

Sources have reported that the Kings could sign another veteran PG even if Schroder is on the roster. Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon are potential candidates. Westbrook is 36 and Brogdon is 33. Sacramento is eager to improve its team ahead of 2025-26 and compete in the Western Conference again. Adding Dennis Schroder will help that cause.