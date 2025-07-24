Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic received a special request from the Portland Trail Blazers’ newly drafted Yang Hansen.

The Chinese center was asked about Jokic at Las Vegas Summer League and called the Serbian his idol. When asked what Hansen would ask Jokic if and when he gets the chance to interact with him in the regular season, the 20-year-old kept it simple.

“Picture and signature, please,” he said.

Jokic watched the video request on a tablet as part of an NBA event and was highly complimentary of Hansen. He also showed exactly why he’s nicknamed ‘”Joker.”

“He’s good, he’s good,” Jokic said. “I’m happy [that] when he gets in the prime [of his career], I’m gonna be out of the league, probably. In two to — I’m not, actually. He’s talented, yes, we can have a picture whenever he wants, only if he plays bad against me.

“If I destroy him and score a lot of points, then yes. If he does that, then no.”

Comparisons have already been made between the two centers. Hansen — the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft — has impressed with his vision and passing ability early. He also showcased some intriguing footwork to finish around the basket in similar fashion to his idol.

There’s just one catch… Nikola Jokić reacts to seeing @Hans15Y’s request! pic.twitter.com/qP2MkOiNI3 — NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2025

Jokic Already Teasing Retirement?

It was strange to see Jokic tease he may be out of the league in a couple years but then seemed to realize what he was saying as he said it.

Jokic is 30 years old and is expected to ink a four-year extension worth close to $300 million in 2026. Firmly at the top of his game and generally considered the best player in the NBA, one would imagine Jokic has at least another five years in him.

There is no questioning Jokic’s love of horses and the fact he will view that lifestyle as the perfect retirement transition. For all the jokes made about that passion of his, there’s no questioning his love of basketball either.

It’s the legacy and individual accolades he’s too low maintenance to care for.

Will Hansen be in his prime by 2030? That’s a bigger question mark.