David Adelman’s successful playoff run with the Denver Nuggets has earned him a promotion from interim to full-time head coach.

He had stepped into the role with just three games remaining in the regular season. With plenty of tension and frustration in the locker room, Adelman was tasked with lifting the mood and level of play.

Amid a stagnating season, Adelman helped Denver to a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games. That was followed by a tough seven-game loss to the 68-14 Oklahoma City Thunder.

Adelman started out his NBA coaching career as an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves under his father Rick. David left the Wolves for the Orlando Magic in 2016 as an assistant under Frank Vogel for a season. He then joined the Nuggets under head coach Michael Malone, who was fired in April after 471 games and 10 years with the team.

Next on the front office’s to-do list will be hiring a new general manager. After firing Malone, the Nuggets also decided not to renew Calvin Booth’s contract.

Nuggets’ Offseason Work Only Beginning

Nikola Jokic summed it up best when asked if the team can win a championship as currently constituted. He said they didn’t, so obviously they can’t without changes.

What those changes entail is the big question. Jamal Murray once again reminded people of what he’s capable of in a postseason setting after a tumultuous regular season. Michael Porter Jr. battled through a shoulder injury but was floated in trade discussions prior to the trade deadline and will likely be dangled in the summer once again.

Aaron Gordon raised his stock arguably more than anyone this postseason. He has also built a great rapport with Jokic.

Christian Braun made the most of the opportunity handed to him due to the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Beyond that, the Nuggets need to find a way to level up their depth. Whether internally through improvements from Julian Strawther and Peyton Watson or externally, help is needed.

The load Jokic has had to bear the last couple regular seasons seems to have taken a toll in the playoffs. If the focus remains a championship, putting their best player in position to be his best at the most important time has to be of paramount importance.