The Denver Nuggets will trade Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

After rumors followed Porter Jr. for most of last season, the smoke has finally turned to fire with this deal. Porter will always be remembered well for his contributions to Denver’s 2023 title run.

In Johnson, though, the Nuggets have made a legitimate upgrade at the small forward position. Johnson is a formidable 3-point threat, a net-positive defender and reads the game at a high level as well.

Johnson was linked to trade rumors as recently as the NBA Draft but nothing materialized.

Coupled with the signing of Bruce Brown Jr., this already marks a terrific bit of offseason business for Denver.

Nuggets Firmly Back In Title Contention

After pushing the Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games in the second round, Denver has cranked things up a couple of notches.

Johnson provides everything Porter already did while also adding in the areas Porter was deficient. It’s hard to imagine a more thorough upgrade at the position.

Expect Johnson to absolutely thrive playing off Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He’ll also enjoy slotting alongside Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun defensively. Let’s not forget, Johnson has notable playoff experience, having gone to the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns.

When Jokic was asked if he believed the Nuggets were good enough to win a title at the end of this past season, he bluntly stated they weren’t. These moves for both Johnson and Brown will add new life and likely changes his answer entering the 2025-26 season.

More than anyone, new head coach David Adelman will be thrilled by the possibilities created with the two new additions.

The primary bit of business remaining for Denver is to now see how they address the backup point guard position. Russell Westbrook is a free agent and it’s unclear if he’ll return.

Grade: A

Nets Prioritize Draft Capital in Porter Acquisition

From a Brooklyn perspective, it’s likely all about the future first-round pick. Johnson is the better player and the Nets will now hope Porter can stay healthy above all else.

Porter will certainly be a focal part of the offense moving forward. It’ll be interesting to see what he can accomplish in an elevated offensive role.

More than anything, the Nets will be wishing Jokic isn’t still a Nugget entering the 2031-32 season. The value of that pick could hinge greatly on whether he is.

Grade: B