Denver’s Nikola Jokic has made NBA history across the Nuggets’ six-game win streak

After a 130-116 win on the road Wednesday evening, the Nuggets are 9-2 this season. The team is in the middle of a six-game win streak. Nikola Jokic has led the team in scoring for all six games.

That included a dominant 55-point performance on Wednesday vs. the Clippers. The three-time league MVP has been dominant to begin the 2025-26 season. Over the Nuggets’ six-game win streak, Nikola Jokic has made NBA history. He is the first player to average a 35-point triple-double while shooting 60% or better across a six-game span. Jokic has been playing at another level for Denver.

Nikola Jokic continues to impress the league with his dominance

Joker during Denver’s 6-game win streak: 35.8 PTS

12.0 REB

11.0 AST

73.9 FG%

55.6 3P% He’s the first player in NBA history to average a 35-PT triple-double while shooting 60% or better across a 6-game span! https://t.co/7kIeASCD1S pic.twitter.com/Uf1fgKgJDi — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 13, 2025



Previously, when Nikola Jokic scored 50+ points, the Nuggets were 0-4. However, the team overcame that trend on Wednesday night when Jokic scored 55 points. Denver escaped Los Angeles with a 130-116 win vs. the Clippers. In that game, Nikola Jokic had 55 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block. Wednesday was Denver’s sixth consecutive win, and Jokic has been carrying the team over that stretch.

According to league stats, Nikola Jokic is the first player to average a 35-point triple-double while shooting 60% or better across a six-game span. During Denver’s six-game win streak, Jokic is averaging 35.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 73.9% from the field and .556% from beyond the arc. It’s been an extraordinary six-game run for the 30-year-old.

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT NIKOLA JOKIĆ. ⚒️ 55 PTS (33 IN 1H)

⚒️ 12 REB

⚒️ 6 AST

⚒️ 18-23 FGM

⚒️ 5-6 3PM

⚒️ 34 MIN

⚒️ DEN W He’s just the 4th player in NBA history to score 55 PTS on 78 FG% or better 🤯 pic.twitter.com/NpKKAK6rna — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

For the 2025-26 season, Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, along with a league-leading 13.1 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. He is looking to finish with back-to-back seasons averaging a triple-double. Against the Clippers on Wednesday, Nikola Jokic was on a roll early. He scored 25 of his 55 points in the first quarter, including 25 of the team’s 39 points.

Wednesday night was the second night of a back-to-back for Denver. Head coach David Adelman said Jokic has a routine for the second night of back-to-backs. The MVP center takes a daytime nap and then eats avocado, eggs, oatmeal, and toast. Despite being a center, Nikola Jokic takes the time to recover and refuel his body even on short rest. That’s why he is one of, if not the greatest, basketball players in the world. How far can Nikola Jokic lead the Nuggets in 2025-26?