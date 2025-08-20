Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan Sell California Mansion For $2.85M

Former NBA star Derek Fisher and his wife, Gloria Govan, have sold their Chatsworth estate, located about 30 miles northwest of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, for $2.85 million.

Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan Listed The Home In January

According to TMZ Sports, the 5,691-square-foot mansion was built just four years ago and features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, with the primary suite boasting a four seasons bathroom.

Located in the gated Canyon Oaks community, the home also includes high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, an office/library, two lofts, a putting green, a spa and a pool, a full-size basketball court, a BBQ pit, and a three-car garage.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX handled the sale for Fisher and Govan and listed the Mediterranean-style home back in January at $2,999,995.

“This beauty has been upgraded and professionally designed to the max. The tremendous center island kitchen opens seamlessly to the Great room and boasts top of the line cabinetry, counters and appliances. The great room is graced with soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace and pocket doors,” the listing read.

Fisher Married Govan In July 2021

Fisher and Govan started dating back in 2015 after each had recently become single following divorces — Fisher from Candace Patton and Govan from former NBA player Matt Barnes.

They initially had to postpone their wedding in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months of waiting, the couple finally exchanged their vows during a wedding ceremony in 2021 with family and close friends present at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California.

Fisher, who the Los Angeles Lakers selected 24th overall in the 1996 draft, played a critical role in helping the Purple and Gold win three consecutive NBA championships in the early 2000s.

The Arkansas native completed the three-peat with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

He later went on to play for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz before returning to the Lakers from 2007-2012. Fisher officially retired from the NBA in 2014.

In 1,287 career NBA regular-season games (731 starts) across 18 seasons, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 25.4 minutes per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 37.4% from deep.