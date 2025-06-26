Derik Queen updated his LinkedIn profile after he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans

Heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA draft, the Pelicans had two selections. With the seventh overall pick, New Orleans selected Jeremiah Fears out of Oklahoma.

The Pelicans were slotted to pick again at 23rd overall. However, New Orleans’ front office made a questionable trade to move up 10 spots and draft Derik Queen at 13. In the process, the Pelicans gave up the draft rights to the 23rd pick (Asa Newell) and a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee). After he was drafted, Derik Queen updated his LinkedIn profile to let the world know he was taken by New Orleans.

Derik Queen was drafted by the Peicans with the 13th pick

Derik Queen’s draft night schedule: 1. Get drafted

2. Update @LinkedIn 😂 pic.twitter.com/I2nag3eck8 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) June 26, 2025



However, the Pelicans made a deal with the Hawks to move up 10 spots. New Orleans gave up the draft rights to the 23rd pick and a 2026 first-round pick. Ironically, the 23rd pick in this year’s draft was Asa Newell, Queen’s Montverde teammate. Upon getting drafted by New Orleans, Derik Queen went on LinkedIn to update his profile. He let the world know he was drafted by the Pelicans.

The Pelicans moved up 10 spots to draft Derik Queen. This comes one year after they used the 21st pick in the 2024 draft to draft center Yves Missi. Bill Simmons from The Ringer called the deal “one of the five dumbest trades of this decade.” Additionally, FS1’s Nick Wright ranted about his dissatisfaction with the decision to trade up and draft Derik Queen.

Only time will tell if the trade was worth it for the Pelicans. Queen had a stellar freshman season with Maryland in 2024-25. He started all 36 games, averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks. Derik Queen was the 2024-25 Big 10 Rookie of the Year. The 20-year-old was one of two lottery picks for the Pelicans in the 2025 NBA draft. Can Derik Queen live up to the potential of being a lottery pick and helping New Orleans contend in the West?