Even though his team was outscored by 30 points in the second half and ended in a 114-88 defeat, Wolves star Anthony Edwards still felt confidence during his postgame interview. The Minnesota guard is convinced that they will turn things around after a poor start to the Western Conference finals.

“I feel great,” the Ant Man expressed after dropping in only five points after halftime, ending Tuesday’s clash with 18 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The 23-year-old is clear about what needs to happen in Thursday’s Game 2, mostly about generating more than organizing his squad’s offense.

“I definitely got to shoot more,” Edwards said. “I only took 13 f—ing shots. … Probably just get off the ball a little more, play without the ball. I think that will be the answer. Because playing on the ball, they’re just going to double and sit in the gaps all day. So, got to go watch some film and pick it apart. We’ll figure it out.”

Anthony’s 13 attempts were the fewest he’s taken during his 11 performances so far this playoff run, and only one of those shots came from inside the paint. The star later admitted that the Thunder’s strategy controlled his approach in the finals opener, instead of blaming it all on his right ankle injury.

“I mean, they clogged the paint,” said the Wolves guard. “That’s what they do. They don’t got much size down there, so they bank on us not making shots, I guess. Because every time I go to the rim it’s like four people in the paint.”

Even though he opted to become a passer throughout the night, his teammates also shot poorly against Oklahoma City, dropping only 29.4% on 3-pointers (15-for-51), which tallies for the most attempts from range in a playoff contest in franchise history.

“We had good looks, we just have to make shots,” said Minnesota teammate Donte DiVincenzo, who hit only 3-for-12 on threes off the bench. “Myself, I have to make a couple shots and it loosens up the defense for Ant. It’s a domino effect.”