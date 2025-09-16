Despite rumors, Ben Simmons insists he is not retiring this offseason

The 2025-26 NBA season is just under one month away. Teams around the league are still making moves ahead of training camp in a few weeks.

Several free agents remain unsigned this offseason. One of them is the former 2016 #1 overall pick, Ben Simmons. The 29-year-old was reportedly offered a contract by the Knicks this offseaosn, but rejected it. Sources reported that Simmons was contemplating retirement. Via a post on social media, Ben Simmons shut down those rumors and said he is not retiring this offseaosn.

Will free agent PG Ben Simmons play in 2025-26?



During the 2024-25 season, Ben Simmons started the year with the Brooklyn Nets. He played in 33 games and made 24 starts before the Nets bought out his contract in February 2025. The LA Clippers signed Simmons for the rest of the season, and he appeared in 18 games. This offseason, the three-time all-star is a free agent. Earlier in September, there were rumors around the NBA that Ben Simmons was contemplating retirement. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Knicks offered Ben Simmons a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal.

That’s a projected $3.08 million salary for the 2025-26 season. Ben Simmons reportedly rejected that deal from New York. Additionally, the Boston Celtics have shown interest in Simmons this offseason. However, the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year is hoping to land a contract higher than the veteran’s minimum. That could be incredibly challenging for Simmons at this stage in his career.

BREAKING: Ben Simmons shuts down the rumors — he says he is NOT retiring Should he be in the league ? pic.twitter.com/TjpCMfl00Z — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) September 15, 2025

Between the Nets and Clippers last season, Ben Simmons played in 51 games. That was his highest since 58 games with the 76ers in 2020-21. He averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game in 2024-25. Far from the production he gave Philadelphia early in his career. At this stage in his career, Ben Simmons is nothing more than a quality depth piece.

If he lands with the right team this offseason, Simmons could play an important role off the bench. Over the last three seasons, Ben Simmons has played in 108 games and missed 246 games due to injury. This offseason, the Knicks have added depth at PG. That includes Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon. Does the team still have interest in Ben Simmons despite adding two PGs earlier this month? The Knicks aim to have a deep roster in the 2025-26 season. Ben Simmons as a third or fourth-string PG would qualify.