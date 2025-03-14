NBA

Despite rumors, Suns owner Mat Ishbia claims the team is not interested in a rebuild

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on March 14, 2025

Mat Ishbia pic

At 30-36, the Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference. They have 16 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. Over the last three seasons, Phoenix has used its draft capital to acquire win-now talent. 

However, the team is failing to win consistently. The Suns do not own any of their first-round draft picks until 2032. Recently, team owner Mat Ishbia spoke with NBA insider Evan Sidery. Ishbia made it clear that he has no intention to rebuild. He wants to see the Suns win now.

Will Phoenix make any changes to the roster this offseason?


Since Mat Ishbia took control of the Suns, he hasn’t been afraid to spend resources. At the trade deadline in 2022-23, the team sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Suns were in a three-team deal to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix sent several second-round draft picks and multiple first-round pick swaps.

NBA insider Evan Sidery recently spoke with Mat Ishbia. He is surprised that fans would want to go through a rebuild and wait for “seven years” to try and get there. Instead, Ishbia wants a team that can win now. The Suns have been far from the contender that Ishbia has expected them to be. Phoenix is 11th in the West and is in danger of missing the postseason.

Despite what Ishbia has said, other insiders around the league believe the Suns are going to make changes this offseason. There are rumors that Phoenix will part ways with Kevin Durant. The 36-year-old is one of Phoenix’s best players, but the team is trying to win with depleting assets. Mat Ishbia could say the team is staying put. However, the team is going to have changes in the offseason.