Despite rumors, Suns owner Mat Ishbia claims the team is not interested in a rebuild

At 30-36, the Suns are currently 11th in the Western Conference. They have 16 games left in the 2024-25 regular season. Over the last three seasons, Phoenix has used its draft capital to acquire win-now talent.

However, the team is failing to win consistently. The Suns do not own any of their first-round draft picks until 2032. Recently, team owner Mat Ishbia spoke with NBA insider Evan Sidery. Ishbia made it clear that he has no intention to rebuild. He wants to see the Suns win now.

Will Phoenix make any changes to the roster this offseason?

Mat continues to let his ego sink this franchise. “It’s surprising to me that other people, other fans, they actually like the rebuild process,” Ishbia said, disdain dripping from his voice as the final word of that sentence comes out of his mouth. “Like, ‘Oh, let’s rebuild… https://t.co/FnoWshXxS8 — PHX Fans (@PHXFansAZ) March 14, 2025



Since Mat Ishbia took control of the Suns, he hasn’t been afraid to spend resources. At the trade deadline in 2022-23, the team sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Suns were in a three-team deal to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix sent several second-round draft picks and multiple first-round pick swaps.

NBA insider Evan Sidery recently spoke with Mat Ishbia. He is surprised that fans would want to go through a rebuild and wait for “seven years” to try and get there. Instead, Ishbia wants a team that can win now. The Suns have been far from the contender that Ishbia has expected them to be. Phoenix is 11th in the West and is in danger of missing the postseason.

Despite what Ishbia has said, other insiders around the league believe the Suns are going to make changes this offseason. There are rumors that Phoenix will part ways with Kevin Durant. The 36-year-old is one of Phoenix’s best players, but the team is trying to win with depleting assets. Mat Ishbia could say the team is staying put. However, the team is going to have changes in the offseason.