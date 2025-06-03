Detroit Pistons Free Agency Rumors: Myles Turner On Radar

The Detroit Pistons are interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner ahead of the start of free agency, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Detroit has been “known to covet a floor-spacing big man,” Stein wrote.

Pacers May Be Able To Give Myles Turner A New Deal

Turner is set to hit free agency after the expiration of his current two-year, $40.9 million contract with Indiana. While the 6-foot-11 big man could test free agency, he might not have to if the Pacers can work out a new deal.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said because of Indiana’s ongoing playoff run, “ownership has indicated a willingness to increase spending next season and potentially reenter the luxury tax to keep this core together.”

This means the Pacers could potentially re-sign Turner this summer. However, if Indiana is unable to give Turner what he wants, the Pistons may just reach out to the 10-year veteran.

Detroit Has $28.2 Million In Projected Cap Space

Detroit is heading into the 2025 offseason with $28.2 million in projected cap space, not including the contracts of pending free agents like Tim Hardaway Jr., Malik Beasley, and Dennis Schroder, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Ausar Thompson are all under contract next season.

No player outside of Cunningham is set to earn more than $27 million in salary next year, and Detroit has 22 draft picks available to use in the next seven years, per Marks.

Pistons Could Add One Of The NBA’s Best Blockers

Detroit’s offseason needs depend entirely on what happens in free agency with Hardaway, Beasley, and Schroder. If Hardaway and Beasley leave, the Pistons will need shooting to surround Cunningham.

Turner might not be able to provide much help from outside the arc, but he would give Detroit’s backcourt more scoring opportunities while also serving as a durable rim-protector.

In 72 games (all starts) of the 2024-25 regular season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball Reference, he finished third in blocks (144) this season behind only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (176) and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (148).