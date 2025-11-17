Detroit’s Cade Cunningham has signed a new six-year endorsement deal with Nike

Through 13 games in 2025-26, the Pistons have an 11-2 record. That is currently the best in the Eastern Conference. Detroit has won nine straight games.

To no surprise, Cade Cunningham is leading the Pistons early in the year. He’s continued to elevate his production with each passing season. On Monday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania broke news on Detroit’s all-star Cade Cunningham. Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has signed a new six-year endorsement deal with Nike. Additionally, he’ll become the sixth active player to have a signature shoe with the company.

Cade Cunningham’s signature shoe will debut in the second half of the 2026-27 season

Detroit Pistons superstar Cade Cunningham has reached a new six-year endorsement agreement to re-sign with Nike – and will receive his own signature shoe with the brand, his representatives at Excel Sports Management told ESPN. His signature shoe is expected to debut in 2026-27. pic.twitter.com/de148Y9sVk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 17, 2025



With the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. The 25-year-old has started all 219 games he’s played in the first five seasons of his career. In 2024-25, Cade Cunningham was voted a first-time all-star. Additionally, he was selected to the third-team All-NBA. Early in the 2025-26 season, Cunningham is averaging career-highs in points, assists, and steals per game. The 24-year-old is playing at a high level to begin the year.

On Monday, November 17, NBA insider Shams Charania shared news about Pistons Cade Cunningham. He said the one-time all-star is signing a new six-year endorsement deal with Nike. Additionally, Cunningham will be the sixth active player to have a signature shoe with the sneaker icon. Charania said that Cade Cunningham’s shoe will debut in the second half of the 2026-27 season.

BREAKING: Cade Cunningham has agreed to a new six-year endorsement deal to re-sign with Nike — and he’s officially getting his own signature shoe, expected to debut in the 2026–27 season 😳 He’s already been spotted wearing special GT Cut PEs this year, and now the signature era… pic.twitter.com/QiWUgqNkXE — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) November 17, 2025

He joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Devin Booker as active players with a Nike shoe deal. Over the last three seasons, Cade Cunningham has frequently worn the Nike G.T. Cut 3. Detroit’s PG has been seen wearing that shoe with his Nike signature logo. Cade Cunningham has quickly become one of the top players in the NBA over the last three seasons.

On a recent episode of Boardroom, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham sat down to talk with Houston’s Kevin Durant. They are both Nike athletes. Durant has had a signature shoe with Nike for 17 years. The company released the Nike Zoom KD1 in 2008. Durant was seen smiling, knowing that Cunningham is the next Nike athlete to get a signature shoe. Pistons fans will have to wait until the second half of the 2026-27 season to purchase Cade’s first signature shoe with Nike.