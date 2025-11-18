Detroit’s Jaden Ivey has been assigned to the Motor City Cruise as he continues to ramp-up

Through their first 14 games in 2025-26, the Pistons are 12-2. As of Tuesday, November 18, that is the top record in the Eastern Conference. Detroit is on the road in Atlanta Tuesday night for the second game of a back-to-back.

On Tuesday afternoon, NBA insider Omari Sankofa II reported that one Pistons player is on the verge of returning. Sankofa noted that Jaden Ivey has been assigned to the Motor City Cruise as he continues to ramp up. It’s the next step in his recovery process. Omari Sankofa II said it is a “Big milestone for his return.”

Jaden Ivey is on the verge of returning for the Detroit Pistons

During his 2024-25 campaign, Jaden Ivey played and started 30 games for the Pistons. On January 1, vs. the Orlando Magic, Ivey suffered a broken fibula. He was forced to miss the remainder of the regular season. The 23-year-old needed season-ending surgery, and Ivey has had a long road to recovery. It’s even delayed his start to the 2025-26 season. Jaden Ivey has missed nearly the entire first month of the season as he is still recovering from a serious leg injury.

NBA insider Omari Sankofa II reported is close to returning. Jaden Ivey has been assigned to the Motor City Cruise as he continues to ramp up. That is the G League affiliate of the Pistons. Detroit is in the middle of a four-game road trip. They will not play at home again until Friday, November 28. If Ivey is ready, there’s a chance he joins the Pistons on their road trip.

Before he suffered a season-ending injury in 2024-25, Jaden Ivey was playing at an extremely high level. In 30 starts, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. Additionally, he shot an impressive .409% from beyond the arc. With that offensive production, Ivey would be the third-highest scorer on the Pistons roster this season. We’ll see how quickly he acclimates himself upon returning to the lineup.

It’s unknown when Jaden Ivey will return to the lineup. However, the fact that he’s been assigned to the G League for work is promising. We saw Lakers’ LeBron James practice with the Lakers’ G League affiliate last week. He’s set to return to the lineup for Los Angeles one week later. Jaden Ivey may be on a similar recovery timeline. Ivey could return as early as this Saturday, November 22, vs. the Hawks.