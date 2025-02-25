Devin Booker Gets Free Wings Offer From DoorDash For Hooters

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker recently took to social media after hearing the news that popular restaurant chain Hooters is in talks to restructure its business and potentially declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

DoorDash Is Offering Devin Booker Free Wings Until Hooters Permanently Closes Its Doors

Booker, 28, reached out to Hooters this past Saturday to give his thoughts on the chain possibly going under. “Plz don’t go @Hooters,” the All-Star wrote on X, just hours before the Suns won 121-117 over the Chicago Bulls.

Over 10,000 fans shared his message on the platform. In response to Booker’s post, DoorDash is offering to keep him fully stocked on wings for free until the beach-themed establishment shutters for good.

“@DevinBook Know how much this hurts. To make you feel better, we got you on free wings until they close.”

👋 @DevinBook Know how much this hurts. To make you feel better, we got you on free wings until they close 🦉 https://t.co/krbv0TQBUi — DoorDash (@DoorDash) February 24, 2025



According to TMZ Sports, Booker will likely take DoorDash up on that generous offer, considering teammate Kevin Durant shared an A.I. photo of them enjoying wings together.

This isn’t the first time that Booker has mentioned Hooters in a social media post. While enrolled at Moss Point High School in 2012, he hinted that he and the “fellas” were thinking about checking out the chain. He then updated the original post with a second one that read, “At hooters chillen.”

I’m thinking hooters tonight with the fellas. — Book (@DevinBook) May 9, 2012



Devin Booker also isn’t the only athlete nervous about the restaurant’s future, with many others discussing the topic on social media, including golf influencer Paige Spiranac. “Not on my watch,” Spiranac tweeted after seeing the news.

Hooters Is Working To Restructure Its $300 Million Debt

Per Fox News, Hooters of America is working with creditors to restructure its debt of $300 million through a Chapter 11 filing. The chain is working with the law firm Ropes & Gray to prepare for a filing, according to Bloomberg.

In addition, Bloomberg reported the company sold around $300 million in asset-backed bonds in 2021.

However, the plans are not final. Hooters has already closed several locations throughout the country. Around 40 locations have shut their doors, but none where Booker is in Arizona.

The Suns will next be in action on Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.