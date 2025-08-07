NBA

Devin Booker Set to Out-Earn MVPs and Legends in 2025-26 NBA Season

Antonio Kozlow
Antonio Kozlow

Updated18 mins ago on August 07, 2025

Booker’s Salary Tops Stars Like Shai, LeBron, Luka
Devin Booker is set to earn more money in the 2025-26 NBA season than several of the league’s biggest names. According to HoopsHype’s latest salary rankings, the Phoenix Suns guard will make $53,142,264. That figure places him ninth in the league, tied with Karl-Anthony Towns and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Booker’s salary will exceed those of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, and Donovan Mitchell. Gilgeous-Alexander, who won both NBA MVP and Finals MVP honors in 2025, will earn $38.3 million, tied for 34th with Michael Porter Jr.

The NBA’s Top Earners in 2025-26
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry leads all players with a $59.6 million salary. Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid follow closely at $55.2 million each. Kevin Durant, now with the Houston Rockets, will earn $54.7 million.

Tied at fifth are Jimmy Butler (Golden State), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), each set to earn $54.1 million.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, ranks 12th. He picked up his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for $52.6 million.

Historic Extension for Booker
Booker recently signed a two-year, $145 million extension with the Suns. The deal sets a new record for the highest annual salary in NBA history of $72.5 million per year.

This narrowly beats out Gilgeous-Alexander’s five-year, $285 million supermax extension, which averages $71.25 million per season.

Comparison Across the League
Dončić and Trae Young are tied for 21st in salary at $45.9 million. Close behind are Edwards, Pascal Siakam, and Tyrese Haliburton at $45.5 million. Mitchell sits at 16th, tied with Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Cade Cunningham, and Jamal Murray, each earning $46.3 million.

Booker’s rising salary reflects his value in the league, both as a scorer and a cornerstone for the Suns. While accolades like MVP have so far eluded him, his financial standing shows the league still considers him elite.