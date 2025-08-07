Booker’s Salary Tops Stars Like Shai, LeBron, Luka

Devin Booker is set to earn more money in the 2025-26 NBA season than several of the league’s biggest names. According to HoopsHype’s latest salary rankings, the Phoenix Suns guard will make $53,142,264. That figure places him ninth in the league, tied with Karl-Anthony Towns and 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Booker’s salary will exceed those of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards, and Donovan Mitchell. Gilgeous-Alexander, who won both NBA MVP and Finals MVP honors in 2025, will earn $38.3 million, tied for 34th with Michael Porter Jr.

The NBA’s Top Earners in 2025-26

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry leads all players with a $59.6 million salary. Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid follow closely at $55.2 million each. Kevin Durant, now with the Houston Rockets, will earn $54.7 million.

Tied at fifth are Jimmy Butler (Golden State), Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), each set to earn $54.1 million.

LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, ranks 12th. He picked up his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for $52.6 million.

Historic Extension for Booker

Booker recently signed a two-year, $145 million extension with the Suns. The deal sets a new record for the highest annual salary in NBA history of $72.5 million per year.

This narrowly beats out Gilgeous-Alexander’s five-year, $285 million supermax extension, which averages $71.25 million per season.

Comparison Across the League

Dončić and Trae Young are tied for 21st in salary at $45.9 million. Close behind are Edwards, Pascal Siakam, and Tyrese Haliburton at $45.5 million. Mitchell sits at 16th, tied with Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen, Cade Cunningham, and Jamal Murray, each earning $46.3 million.

Booker’s rising salary reflects his value in the league, both as a scorer and a cornerstone for the Suns. While accolades like MVP have so far eluded him, his financial standing shows the league still considers him elite.