Devin Booker Wants To Spend Entire NBA Career With Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wants to spend his entire NBA career with the team that selected the former Kentucky star with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Devin Booker Hopes To Retire With Suns

Booker announced his plan to remain with the organization long-term prior to the Suns’ road game on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry, who is playing in his 17th season, all with the Dubs.

“I was adopted as an 18-year-old coming in,” Booker said of Phoenix during an interview with Nick Friedell of The Athletic. “I was embraced through tough times, all the way to making a Finals run. The city watched me grow up. I enjoyed growing up in the city. I’m sure Steph can say a lot of similar things about this area.”

Booker, who is in his 11th season, can’t picture Curry leaving the Warriors at any point of his career. He knows how much Curry enjoys playing in the Bay Area.

The 29-year-old wants it that way with the Suns.

“I don’t think he’s going anywhere,” Booker said of Curry. “And I don’t think I am either.”

Booker already solidified his future in Phoenix over the summer when he signed a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history.

His annual extension salary ($72.5 million) surpassed reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million supermax extension ($71.25 million) for the richest ever.

Despite the Suns finishing with disappointing records over the past few seasons, Booker has embraced his role of being the team leader and mentor for up-and-coming stars.

“It’s a lot of pride,” Booker said. “It’s a lot of responsibility, [and] it’s something that I try to communicate to the young guys. Having those couple deep playoff runs, and just getting the city to become electric, is a feeling that I’m chasing, want to get back to.”

Phoenix Ended Big Three Experiment

The Suns are no longer considered a serious contender in the Western Conference following their big three flop with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Booker.

Phoenix completed a buyout with Beal in July by utilizing the waive-and-stretch provision to spread the $99 million owed to the three-time All-Star over the next five years at $20 million per season.

Beal then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers after he cleared waivers. His deal includes a player option for 2026-27.

Durant, meanwhile, was acquired by the Houston Rockets in July as part of the largest trade in NBA history, a historic seven-team deal that sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, No. 10 draft pick Khaman Maluach, and second-round picks Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea to Phoenix.

Last month, Durant signed a two-year, $90 million contract extension, with a player option for 2027-28.

Durant was eligible for a maximum contract extension of $120 million over two years, but he opted to take $30 million less so that the franchise could maintain “team-building flexibility,” according to his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman.

Durant, who turned 37 in September, now holds the record for the highest career earnings in NBA history at $598.2 million based on current and future salaries, surpassing LeBron James ($583.9 million).