Do the Phoenix Suns need to hit a complete reset and trade Devin Booker this offseason?

Since Matt Ishbia took over as owner of the Suns, it’s been a downhill slide for Phoenix. He hasn’t been afraid to use the team’s resources. However, it has quickly backfired in his face.

In 2024-25, the Suns are 35-45 and are out of playoff contention. For the first time since 2019-20, they will not be in the postseason. With the moves Phoenix has made under Ishbia, they do not have control over their first-round pick until 2032. Does Phoenix need to hit a complete reset this offseason and trade Devin Booker?

What will the Phoenix Suns do this offseason?

The winners in the NBA? They exhibit patience. The Suns are not among that group. Phoenix’s disastrous season is over, and it’s left the organization with only one way out — by trading Devin Booker, writes @johnhollinger. pic.twitter.com/ygaFhjElU2 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 10, 2025



On February 7, 2023, Matt Ishbia became the controlling owner of the Phoenix Suns. Two days later, the Suns traded with the Nets to acquire Kevin Durant. The team gave up two key role players Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. On top of that, Phoenix sent four unprotected first-round picks to Brooklyn. After the 2022-23 season, the Suns were not done making moves.

Phoenix dug deeper into their resources to trade with the Wizards for Bradley Beal. They gave up Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, and first-round picks swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028, & 2030. On top of that, they gave Washington six second-round picks. The Suns do not control their first-round pick until the 2032 draft. Matt Ishbia was the opposite of patient and tried building a championship roster in less than two seasons.

That plan has backfired and the Suns face a tough decision. The trades they’ve made have set the team back and they have little to no draft capital. Would the Suns think about hitting a complete reset and trading a franchise cornerstone like Devin Booker? They’ll have to at least take that into decision this offseason. He’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and has played in Phoenix for 10 seasons. What will the Suns do to fix their team ahead of the 2025-26 season?