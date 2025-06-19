Does LaMelo Ball have a detrimental impact on the roster building in Charlotte?

In 2024-25, the Hornets finished 19-63, the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, it was the franchise’s worst finish since the 2011-12 season.

The Hornets’ top player is former third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, LaMelo Ball. While the young PG impacts winning on the court, there are plenty of downsides. Mike Lacett of Carolina Sports Live reported that “at least one” prospect in the 2025 class refused to meet with the Hornets. This was due to their desire not to play with LaMelo Ball. Is the all-star PG detrimental to roster building in Charlotte?

Do the Hornets have a LaMelo Ball problem?

Charlotte owns the 4th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft next week. According to Mike Lacett of Carolina Sports Live, “at least one” prospect refused to meet with the Hornets. Reportedly, because of a desire not to play with PG LaMelo Ball. Sources around the draft have speculated that this was Rutgers’ Ace Bailey. However, the 18-year-old did not have a single pre-draft workout with any team ahead of June 25. Another player who has been mentioned is Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears.

It would make sense for Fears not to want to play for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball. Both play PG, and Fears would likely start as a backup behind the five-year pro. Mike Lacett has not confirmed the one player who refused to meet with the Hornets. That’s left analysts drawing conclusions that could be false.

The saying goes, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” Hornets fans don’t want to believe that LaMelo Ball is having a detrimental impact on roster building in Charlotte. The team already faces an uphill battle as a small-market franchise. They cannot afford to have their star player drawing draft prospects away from the team.

Over his professional career, LaMelo’s dad has been there every step of the way. He adds to the negative image that the league has portrayed of Ball. It doesn’t help that LaVar is quick to run his mouth and stay relevant in the media. Recently, LaVar petitioned the Clippers to trade for LaMelo and bring him home to LA. That doesn’t help LaMelo’s case in Charlotte. What does the future hold for the young PG?