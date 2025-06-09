It was about time that the National Basketball Coaches Association selected Don Nelson as the winner of the 2025 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. We are talking about one of only two coaches in league history to ever led three different teams to at least 250 victories.

“History has already reflected Don Nelson’s staggering contributions as a cutting-edge innovator and visionary of the NBA game,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said, as he also serves as the NBCA President. “Back in the ’80s and ’90s, he made teams adjust to historic pace, liberal 3-point shooting, inverted offense, and disruptive defensive schemes.

The Indiana tactician then added: “All this while establishing himself as one of the most compelling personalities in all of professional sports. I’m certain that Chuck Daly would agree that our beloved ‘Nellie’ is most deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

The Hall of Famer revealed he felt incredible humbled by this recognition and thanked everyone who has inspired him throughout his career. “I’m extremely grateful and humbled to receive this incredible honor and join the exclusive list of coaches who have preceded me,” Nelson shared on Sunday.

The 85-year-old even reminisced on Daly, the coach who inspired these awards. “Chuck Daly was a dear friend of mine and someone I respected immensely due to his class, character, and of course, his coaching ability. Chuck was an absolute genius in all facets of the game and life,” Don shared.

The former tactician served as an NBA head coach for 31 campaigns, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks. Nelson reached 1,335-1063 (.557) record and currently ranks second all-time in both victories and matches coached (2,398).

“I’m glad I had the opportunity to coach against him, learn from him, and benefit from his knowledge. To say that I’m deeply touched to receive an award that bears his name would be an understatement. This is special,” he insisted on celebrating Chuck Daly.