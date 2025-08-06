Dončić Commits to L.A. with Championship Vision

Luka Dončić’s offseason took a major step forward when he signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. While rumors had swirled about his long-term intentions, Dončić’s manager, Lara Beth Seager, made it clear that there was never a doubt.

“I think it was always known that, when Luka was traded here, it’s, ‘He’s here now,’” Seager said. “He wants to win where he is, and it’s important that he wins and that we’re working together with the team so we’re not waiting. His mindset has never been to hop around. His mindset is to win championships.”

A Long-Term Approach

Seager emphasized that Dončić sees his team commitment as something deeper than a contract.

“His mindset is to build where he is and to work together,” she said. “And as long as he’s signed with a team, it’s a marriage and you treat it like a marriage. And marriages have hard times and good times, but you’re loyal and you’re faithful to each other through it all. And that’s just who Luka is. I don’t think he ever thought, ‘I’m not signing my extension.’”

Setting the Tone

This summer, Dončić did more than sign a contract. He transformed his body with a strict diet and training regimen. He also pushed the Lakers’ front office to improve the roster around him, sending a clear message: he’s not just along for the ride — he’s leading it.

“He’s only looking forward. And he’s here. He wants to get the best players here. He wants to win, and he knows it starts with him,” Seager said.

Shifting the Narrative

Dončić, often criticized in past seasons for conditioning or perceived lack of leadership, is trying to rewrite the narrative.

“And I think that’s what he proved this offseason,” Seager added. “‘OK, everyone wants to say or people think that they know me or I’m not a leader or I’m this way, or I’m that way, I don’t care. They can think and say whatever they want… I’m gonna show them who I am.’”

With the extension signed and a focused offseason behind him, Dončić is looking to lead the Lakers into a new era, one built on commitment and championships.