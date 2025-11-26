Drake Powell Gives Nets a Glimpse of Their Future

A Bright Spot in a Tough Season

Losses continue to stack up for the Brooklyn Nets, and Jordi Fernández knows this season will test everyone. Still, the team can take comfort in the rapid progress of rookie Drake Powell. After returning from a sprained ankle, Powell has delivered two strong weeks that show why the organization believes he can become a core piece.

The No. 22 pick, acquired through a draft-rights trade with Atlanta, played one of his best NBA games on Monday against the Knicks. He tied his career high with 15 points and added four assists and a steal. His two top performances have both come against the Knicks, even though each game ended in defeat.

Powell’s All-Around Growth

Brooklyn drafted multiple young talents, including Egor Dëmin at No. 8, Nolan Traore at No. 19, and late-first-round selections Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf. Any of them may emerge. For now, though, Powell looks the most prepared for NBA action.

The 6-foot-6 guard spent one season at North Carolina, where he impressed with defensive instincts and clear athletic upside. Fernández believes there is even more ahead. “As we go, he’s gonna continue to understand the league [and] the schemes, especially defensively,” Fernández said. “I consider him a very, very good defender with a really high ceiling defensively and I’m gonna keep challenging him to be better.”

His biggest room for growth lies on offense. That was expected after his year at Chapel Hill. Against the Knicks, he shot 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-6 from deep. “He’s got to keep trusting his shot,’’ Fernández said. “He’s got to be comfortable shooting a little bit faster.”

Making Winning Plays

Beyond the box score, Fernández praised Powell’s energy. “I’m happy with how he looked out there,” he said. “He looked free out there, having fun [and] playing really hard.”

Since his return from injury, Powell has averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 assists, 2.2 rebounds and a steal in more than 21 minutes per game across nine outings. He has stayed consistent and confident. “I’m out there playing basketball, trying to be aggressive and trust myself, my teammates and coaches,” Powell said. “Versatility is a big thing for me.”

He also credited assistant coach Corey Vincent for helping him adjust through detailed film sessions.

Whether Powell’s growth leads to future wins will depend on him, the rest of Brooklyn’s young core, and new additions still to come. For now, the Nets can see the outline of a promising player taking shape.