What Happened in the Third Quarter

The Golden State Warriors picked up a 120–97 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night, but the story from the game didn’t start with the final score. During a third-quarter timeout, veteran forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr got into a heated exchange on the sideline. The argument looked intense enough that Green chose to head to the locker room to cool off instead of returning immediately to the court. Green did come back later to the bench in warm-up gear, but Kerr never put him back in the game.

Kerr’s Take

After the game, Kerr was direct yet reserved about the specifics of the conversation. “We got into it obviously, and I took the timeout because I thought we lost our focus there a little bit,” he said. Kerr added, “We had it out a little bit and he made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off.” He emphasized that everything discussed remains private and declined to go deeper into the details. The coach also confirmed Green would not return to action in the second half.

Kerr’s calm approach reflected his desire to treat the moment professionally while still acknowledging the clash happened in front of everyone. The Warriors often deal with emotional play from Green, whose energy can swing momentum both on and off the court.

Draymond went to the locker room after an apparent argument with Steve Kerr He did not play the final 20 minutes of the game (via @shubhydoo) pic.twitter.com/HF1PywQ2mV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2025

Green’s Explanation

Green also spoke to reporters after the win and gave his side of the story. “Tempers spilled over and I just thought it was best that I get out of there,” he said. He added he didn’t think the situation was going to improve in that moment, so walking away made the most sense. Green also noted he would have been willing to return, but that wasn’t up to him.

Green finished the night with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists in about 18 minutes before the incident ended his playing time. The team surged after he left, outscoring Orlando by a large margin to secure the comfortable victory.

Why the Exchange Matters

Green and Kerr have worked together for more than a decade, winning multiple championships. Still, this altercation marks another public display of tension involving Green this season. His fiery approach has led to ejections and sideline discussions before, but both he and Kerr made it clear they see this as part of the passion that comes with competing.

With the Warriors sitting around .500 in a tight Western Conference race, moments like this raise questions about team chemistry and how far intensity can push a group. Kerr made sure to note Green’s value, even after a visible emotional outburst.

As the season progresses, Golden State will hope to balance its stars’ fire with focus, especially with high-stakes games approaching.