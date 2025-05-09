Draymond Green believes the media has an agenda in trying to portray him as an angry Black man.

Speaking after picking up his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green was visibly frustrated.

“Looked like the angry Black man,” Green said. “I’m not an angry Black man. I am a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I am great at basketball and great at what I do.

“The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Green was assessed the technical foul for recklessly extending his left arm towards Wolves forward Naz Reid’s head after the latter committed a foul.

The 35-year-old veteran will be suspended for one game if he receives another two technical fouls these playoffs. The Warriors are already shorthanded with Stephen Curry sidelined due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

“He knows how much we need him now more than ever,” Jimmy Butler said. “So, I don’t think he gets to seven [technical fouls].”

Golden State is tied at one game apiece with Minnesota heading into Game 3 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Green Not Fooling NBA Twitter (X) With ‘Agenda’

The general reaction from NBA fans and media to Green’s comments have been against his perspective.

Evidence is aplenty of Green acting out in several scenarios where his behavior was completely unwarranted. Many pointed to the blatant swing at center Jusuf Nurkic and putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, as well as cheap shots at Alperen Şengün in the first round.

Green was suspended 12 games for his flagrant foul against Nurkic and was mandated to seek counseling as well.

There was also a time when Green would unnaturally kick out at opposing players, getting suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals for executing that action against LeBron James.

One fan went as far as to put together a 10-minute compilation of Green’s antics from this year’s playoffs alone.

Green also has a reputation for exhibiting verbal aggression at referees on a regular basis. That being the consistent manner in which he addresses them also seems to bizarrely allow him to get away with more than the average player when they have a go at officials.

There are obviously other examples of racial prejudice and injustice not just in sports but the world as a whole. In Green’s case, there is plenty to indicate this is just an angry man, period.