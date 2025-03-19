Draymond Green believes he can win Defensive Player of the Year after putting together a defensive clinic while matched up against Giannis Antetokounmpo Tuesday night.

The Greek superstar was limited to 5-of-16 shooting as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 104-93. Stephen Curry sat out the second night of a back-to-back contest after Steve Kerr said he was “exhausted.”

According to ESPN, this was Antetokounmpo’s worst shooting game in two seasons.

Green recorded 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks, though he didn’t provide much on the offensive end with just three points and four assists. He was a game-high plus-14 for the night.

“Especially with Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] going down, seemed like he had it won,” Green said. “And now it is right there. So 1 million percent I have a case, and I will continue to build that case for these next 13 games. Tonight was a prime example of that.”

The Warriors were coming off a loss to a shorthanded Denver Nuggets team Monday night missing both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Green’s Case Growing With Each Win

The Warriors are now 40-29 this season, good for sixth in the West. They’re 15-3 since acquiring Jimmy Butler, a record which has forced people to take notice of their ascendancy.

During that time, Golden State has posted the league’s second-best defensive rating, allowing 109.1 points per 100 possessions. Most importantly for Green’s case, the team is 2.6 points better defensively per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Green has always been a tremendous defender, and it appears he has taken things up a notch with the Warriors believing they are firmly in the hunt for a title after the addition of Butler.

The 35-year-old has made eight All-Defensive Teams and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

How Wide Open Is DPOY Without Wemby?

The race for Defensive Player of the Year certainly opened up once Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season last month.

Based on current odds, Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley is the new favorite to take home the award. Green lands second behind him, while Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Oklahoma City’s Luguentz Dort are next in line.

With 13 games remaining, it’ll certainly be difficult to get ahead of Mobley. The upcoming schedule for the Warriors doesn’t provide too many premier opportunities like Antetokounmpo and the Bucks did either.

Golden State plays Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Apr. 1, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Apr. 3, and Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets the following night.

For the final game of the regular season, Green may have the chance to go up against James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.