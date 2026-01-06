Early Exit Against Jazz

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected early in Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz after receiving two technical fouls in about 30 seconds. Green’s frustration boiled over when he argued with officials about what he believed should have been a three-second violation under the basket. His animated protests earned the first tech, and continued arguments led to a second technical almost immediately, forcing him from the game in the second quarter.

Green’s exit came with the Warriors chasing momentum. Despite losing their veteran forward, Golden State battled back and secured a 123-114 win over Utah. Fellow All-Star Stephen Curry finished with a strong scoring night, including a big third quarter that helped lift the Warriors after Green left the floor.

What Led to the Ejection

The sequence began when Green slammed the ball to the court after not getting a call on a defensive play. He was upset officials didn’t call a three-second violation on Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski, and he let the referees know loudly. Official Simone Jelks handed him the first technical for his reaction. Moments later, Green continued his protests by directing additional remarks at another official, which triggered the second technical and the automatic ejection.

Warriors teammates and coaches competed to calm him down, but the situation escalated too quickly for a reversal. Under NBA rules, two non-flagrant technical fouls result in ejection, and Green had no choice but to return to the locker room.

Reactions From the Team

Head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he wants Green on the court but understands officials must enforce the rules. Curry, meanwhile, suggested the consensus in the locker room was that Green’s actions didn’t merit an ejection. However, neither downplayed how quickly the situation escalated from words to a loss of playing time.

Green’s passion has been a defining part of his career, but it has also led to multiple ejections this season. The latest one adds to his total of technical fouls and raises concerns about his on-court discipline.

Impact on the Warriors

Losing Green early forced the Warriors to adjust rotations mid-game. Players leaned on depth and sharpshooting to cover his absence. Golden State’s ability to win despite his exit showed resilience, but it also highlighted how disruptive ejections can be for team rhythm.

With playoff positioning on the line, the Warriors will need Green’s intensity — minus the quick technical fouls — to maintain consistency down the stretch.