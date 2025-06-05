Draymond Green is convinced he’s the greatest defender in NBA history

Always true to his bold nature, Draymond Green recently spilled another controversial take in which he named himself the best defender in NBA history. His remarks came just as the Warriors star named his top-five list of the league’s all-time defenders, placing himself at the top.

Not too long ago, the Golden State forward was selected as part of this season’s All-Defensive first team. “What you should understand about me is that I think I’m number one on that list,” he declared Wednesday on his own podcast show. “However, I think top five, to go in order, I’m really not a fan of those.”

Green assured that there is no order o science to his logic. “But who I would regard as my top five defenders of all time? I definitely put myself in that list; Ben Wallace is on that list; in my opinion, Tony Allen is on that list; Tim Duncan is on that list,” the veteran walked us through his selection.

Draymond Green has been named to his NINTH NBA All-Defensive Team. Only six players have more selections:

– Tim Duncan (15)

– Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett (12)

– Bobby Jones, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (11)

– Scottie Pippen (10) All opinions aside, Green is a generational defender. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/WekjYYrS0n — Cameron Powell (@CamsPressBox) May 22, 2025

He then added the final player to his pretigious list: “And the last one on that list? … My fifth would go to – who I did have the opportunity to see very young in my life, but more film around him – Hakeem Olajuwon.”

The 13-year veteran surely is an expert on the matter, as he has already been part of nine All-Defensive teams, conquered the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and steals leader. Draymond has also been the Warriors’ defensive leader through four NBA championships.

While contemplating on the league’s best defenders, he mentioned two other greats that weren’t on his initial list. “Also, understand that I’m not including Wilt Chamberlain; I’m not including Bill Russell,” Green noted. “I didn’t see them play. I have the utmost respect for those guys – the pioneers – the utmost respect.”

“But I’d be lying to you if I’m like, ‘Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain.’ Like, I’d be just going off of stats, and I don’t love when people do that, because there’s an eye test, and I haven’t seen enough of their games to say that. So, understand I’m not excluding them,” he explained.