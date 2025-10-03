Duke men’s basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has been extended through the 2030-31 season, the school announced Thursday. The extension adds two years to his current deal that was previously through 2028-29. Scheyer last received a contract extension in 2023.

Duke Coach Jon Scheyer Entering Fourth Season

Last season, the Blue Devils finished 35-4, captured both the ACC regular-season championship (19-1) and the ACC Tournament title, and spent two weeks ranked No. 1 nationally before finishing No. 3 in the final AP poll.

Scheyer, who was named the 2024-25 John McLendon National Coach of the Year, became just the third individual to play and coach in the Final Four at their alma mater.

“Jon’s remarkable impact over his first three seasons has positioned Duke Basketball for sustained excellence, and we are proud to ensure his leadership well into the future,” said Duke’s vice president, Nina King.



“He has delivered championships and national prominence, and he continues to lead a program built on character, connection and a relentless pursuit of greatness. Jon’s vision for Duke Basketball aligns perfectly with our highest aspirations, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future of this program under his leadership,” King added.

Since replacing the legendary Mike Krzyzewski at the helm in 2021, Scheyer has also sent nine players to the NBA, including a trio of lottery picks last June — highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Scheyer Led Blue Devils To Final Four Last Season

In three seasons with the program, Scheyer has an overall record of 89-22 (.802) and a conference record of 48-12 (.800). He led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight in 2024 and the Final Four last season.

The 89 wins are tied with Brad Stevens and Brad Underwood for the most by any coach in their first three seasons in Division I history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Duke led the nation in scoring margin (+20.5) in 2024-25 — the third-best mark in school history — while becoming the first ACC team to lead the conference in both scoring offense (83.2) and scoring defense (62.8).

The team also ranked in the top 25 nationally in 13 categories, set the program record for assist-to-turnover ratio (+1.82), and recorded the second-highest KenPom net rating (39.29) since the site began tracking in 1996-97.

In addition, Duke ranks third behind only Houston and UConn in wins over the past three seasons.

The Blue Devils open their season against Texas in the Dick Vitale Invitational on Nov. 4 in Charlotte.