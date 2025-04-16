Duke’s Kon Knueppel has declared for the 2025 NBA draft in June

Mike Krzyzewski built Duke into a national powerhouse during his coaching tenure with the Blue Devils. Since he’s retired, John Scheyer has continued to get star talent for Duke.

Cooper Flagg was the National Player of the Year in 2024-25. He had a spectacular freshman season for the Blue Devils. His teammate Kon Knueppel was arguably Duke’s second-best player this past season. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. He forgoes his remaining college eligibility.

Kon Knueppel is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft

In 2024-25, the Duke Blue Devils went 35-4. They were 27-3 during the regular season and finished 31-3 after winning the ACC tournament championship. Duke made it to the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA tournament but lost to Houston. Throughout the season, Cooper Flagg was Duke’s best player without question. However, Kon Knueppel was a valuable second scoring option for the Blue Devils.

Kon Knueppel started all 39 games for Duke this past season. He averaged (14.4) points, (4.0) rebounds, (2.7) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. What Knueppel lacks in athleticism, he makes up for in his competitiveness and basketball IQ. For Duke, Knueppel shot .406 percent from beyond the arc. The freshman shouldered shot creation duties and was an excellent passer. Knueppel operated out of the pick-and-roll and saw success with big man Kahaman Maluach.

When Cooper Flagg went down in the quarter-finals of the ACC tournament, Kon Knueppel had to shift gears and become Duke’s #1 scoring option. In three games, Knueppel had 63 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists on his way to winning tournament MVP. NBA scouts project that Knueppel will be a top 10 pick in this year’s draft. His size, competitiveness, and versatility on the court will make his transition to the NBA smooth. The 2025 NBA Draft is June 25-26.