Duke’s Maliq Brown (shoulder) has a ‘chance’ to play Thursday in the Sweet 16

On Thursday, March 28, the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA tournament begins. There are four matchups, including the #4 Arizona Wildcats vs. the #1 Duke Blue Devils.

College basketball insider John Rothstein reported Duke’s head coach John Scheyer said Maliq Brown has a “chance” to play Thursday. Brown has been out since March 13. He’s battling a shoulder injury that has cost him time during the 2024-25 season. Brown is one of the Blue Devils’ key defensive players.

Jon Scheyer told reporters that “there’s a chance” that Duke’s Maliq Brown (shoulder) could be available for Thursday’s Sweet 16 game against Arizona. Has not played since 3/13. Averages 2.6 PPG and 3.9 RPG. A key defensive piece for the Blue Devils. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Maliq Brown’s third year in college. His first two seasons were played at Syracuse. In 2023-24, his (2.2) steals per game led all players in the ACC. Ahead of his junior season, Brown hit the transfer portal and ended up at Duke. Over his first two seasons, Brown started 25 total games. With the Blue Devils, Brown has come off the bench for all 23 games he played.

Brown is averaging (2.6) points, (3.9) rebounds, (1.6) assists, and (1.3) steals per game. On Wednesday, Maliq Brown was seen for the first time since injuring his shoulder in mid-Febraury. The 21-year-old has dislocated his shoulder twice this season. Brown last played on March 13 for the Blue Devils. Luckily, Duke has made it to the Sweet 16 without Brown.

They’ve done it with ease in March Madness. In the Round of 64, Duke beat Mount St. Mary’s 93-49. Duke beat Baylor 89-66 in the Round of 32. Cooper Flagg, Tyrese Proctor, and Kon Knueppel have carried the Blue Devils through the tournament. The addition of Maliq Brown back into the roster would be a bonus for Duke. The Blue Devils play Arizona on Thursday, March 27 at 9:39 p.m. EST.