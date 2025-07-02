Duncan Robinson agrees to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Pistons via sign-and-trade

This offseason, the Detroit Pistons planned to give Malik Beasley a long-term contract. They were going to sign him to a three-year, $48 million deal.

That was until the Pistons and the rest of the league were informed that Beasley is under federal investigation for alleged gambling on the NBA. With Beasley out of the picture, the Pistons have turned elsewhere. ESPN’s Shams Charania announced Detroit was involved in a sign-and-trade with the Heat to acquire SF Duncan Robinson. His seven-year career with the Heat has come to an end.

Duncan Robinson gets a fresh start with the Pistons in 2025-26

Detroit is trading Simone Fontecchio to Miami to acquire Duncan Robinson in a sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/UFBaJcSaor — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2025



As part of the sign-and-trade, the Pistons are giving Duncan Robinson a three-year, $48 million deal. The exact contract they planned to give to Beasley. Additionally, Detroit is sending Simone Fontecchio to Miami as part of the trade. Duncan Robinson went undrafted out of Michigan in 2018. Eventually, he signed a two-way contract with the Heat, and the rest is history. Robinson is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in Miami franchise history.

Duncan Robinson holds the Heat franchise record for most three-pointers (1,202). The 31-year-old also holds the record for the most three-pointers in Miami playoff history. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Duncan Robinson in his professional career. He spent seven seasons with the Heat and became one of the top catch-and-shoot players in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson: — 1st all-time in 3P for Miami

— 1st all-time in playoff 3P for Miami Headed to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/B59shwWrv6 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 1, 2025

Jason Glushon is Duncan Robinson’s agent. He noted that they navigated several options this offseason. That included re-signing with the Heat. However, Robinson turned down his $20 million early termination option on Sunday to become a free agent. The Pistons acted quickly and pivoted fast to make a deal happen for Duncan Robinson. They wanted to replace the three-point production of Malik Beasley.

Veteran SF Duncan Robinson is capable of taking over that role. Malik Beasley played all 82 games for the Pistons last season and primarily came off the bench. He shot a career-high .416% from beyond the arc. At his best, Duncan Robinson shot .446% from beyond the arc in 2019-20. For his career, Robinson shoots .397% from beyond the arc. His 1,192 three-pointers since 2019-20 rank eight in the NBA. Along with adding Duncan Robinson, the Pistons signed Caris LeVert in free agency this offseason.